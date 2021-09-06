Shudu Shares Pic With Her Grandad, Pens a Heartfelt Tribute: “My Everything”

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has headed online to share the incredible memory of her late grandfather

The beauty queen was missing her favourite man and could not help reminiscing

Mzansi took to the comments section and many people offered deep and sincere messages of comfort

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has headed online to share a heartfelt tribute to her late grandfather. The beauty queen is definitely missing her number one guy and could not help reminiscing over all the fond memories they shared.

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida is missing her grandfather. Images: @shudufhadzomusida/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading to her official Instagram account, @shudufhadzomusida shared this touching message:

"Missing the love of my life tonight. My grandfather is my everything and he taught me love in its simplest form. He treats me like a Queen and taught me what love is. I miss our conversations under the stars at home. I love you Papa."

She also shared a smiley pic with her favourite guy. As their identical bald heads glisten in the sun it's clear the pair are two peas in a pod.

Mzansi headed to the comments section offering sincere words of comfort. Check out some of the sweet reactions to the post below:

azania_ said:

"Comfort to you Shudu. Treasure those memories."

unathi.co said:

"Oh Shudu.You not only look like him but you carry his spirit too. You have the same beautiful energy. Oh how beautiful and magical."

morubanetumelo said:

"Honestly since haven't met or seen a celeb in my life I'm dying to meet Miss SA. Sisi you are such a beautiful and ever-smiling goodhearted soul!"

soigneer said:

"Now I see where that beautiful head comes from."

rityush.going.places_ said:

"Honestly speaking! I wouldn't be surprised at all if she wins Miss World! Truly a worthy candidate representing a beautiful nation. Love from India!"

zmsiya said:

"You are a gorgeous queen. Got good genes from your papa beautiful."

nkumbulo_mthuli said:

"They sure MADE A QUEEN!"

queen_maswa said:

"You are blessed my queen."

“Brown skin”: Beautiful Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida wows Mzansi, stunning pics

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that current Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida is wowing her followers are sharing stunning photos of herself. In a stylish outfit, the beautiful lady shared the images on Twitter and urges her followers to remain confident and keep going with love.

@AbigailMusida's “let’s go get them" post is seriously loved by her followers who are praising and showering her with love.

Musida is receiving praise for the flawless looks and colour of her skin but some of her followers are not even sure if indeed she is the current holder of the incredible crown, yet they still like her beauty.

@NokusaMalinga said:

“Representing girls like me. Brown skin girls.”

@Fanas_Mdlalose said:

“Uya nini ku Miss World dali? Awusemhle.”

@TakalaniNdaba said:

“I am proud of you Khadzi.”

@Mihle_Mentoor said:

“Ayingo Miss SA na lo? breathtaking mama.”

@ALowanouTossou said:

“Looking beautiful.”

@LufunoMuchachi said:

“You're Amazing, don't forget that.”

@PP_Mdluli said:

“Gorgeousness.”

@Leempo2 said:

“Our Queen.”

@JustNtandoe said:

“Umhle ke wena Shudu.”

Source: Briefly.co.za