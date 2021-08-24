Current Miss South Africa Shadufhadzo Musida is still celebrated via social media channels for her beautiful looks as she shared pics on social media

The young and stunning Musida dropped two flawless pictures on Twitter and urges her followers to keep going with lots of love

The tall and dark beauty’s pics are going viral on the social media tool and Briefly News looks at the adoring reactions from ladies and gentlemen

Current Miss South Africa Shadufhadzo Musida is wowing her followers are sharing stunning photos of herself. In a stylish outfit, the beautiful lady shared the images on Twitter and urges her followers to remain confident and keep going with love.

@AbigailMusida's “let’s go get them" post is seriously loved by her followers who are praising and showering her with love.

Musida is receiving praise for the flawless looks and colour of her skin but some of her followers are not even sure if indeed she is the current holder of the incredible crown, yet they still like her beauty.

Current Miss SA Shadufhadzo Musida is a hit on social media. Image: @AbigailMusida/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@NokusaMalinga said:

“Representing girls like me. Brown skin girls.”

@Fanas_Mdlalose said:

“Uya nini ku Miss World dali? Awusemhle.”

@TakalaniNdaba said:

“I am proud of you Khadzi.”

@Mihle_Mentoor said:

“Ayingo Miss SA na lo? breathtaking mama.”

@ALowanouTossou said:

“Looking beautiful.”

@LufunoMuchachi said:

“You're Amazing, don't forget that.”

@PP_Mdluli said:

“Gorgeousness.”

@Leempo2 said:

“Our Queen.”

@JustNtandoe said:

“Umhle ke wena Shudu.”

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida shares flawless snap: Shudu for president

In a previous post, Briefly News reported that Shudufhadzo Musida, our very own Miss South Africa, is a massive flame and this is something that she is very sure of. Heading to Twitter, the Limpopo beauty showed off her stunning jawline and her flawless skin.

"Grateful," the Limpopo beauty captioned the stunning snap. Her fans are always ready to egg her on and wasted no time doing so after seeing the snap pop up on their timelines.

The post received over 3k likes from tweeps who also headed to the comment section to shower her with compliments.

In a related article, this website ran a story that former Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi is a serious hit on social media after displaying beautiful pictures on holiday.

The stunning woman was on holiday in the Maldives and her photos tell a story of a good time she spent on the Island. Her Mzansi fans are very delighted and are praising her beautiful looks and outfit. Briefly News went to the comments section to select a few and bring you this good story.

Source: Briefly.co.za