Former Miss South Africa and model, Shudufhadzo Musida, has her Twitter followers going gaga after she shared a pic of herself

In the pic, Shudu can been seen wearing a dusty pink ensemble with a soft glam makeup look that accentuates her gorgeous cheekbones

One follower was so mesmerised, she compared it to Biblical imagery and loved the representation of black beauty

Shudufhadzo Musida posted a pic of herself on Twitter and and people are amazed at how stunning she looks. The post has received close to 6 000 likes and 300 retweets.

Shudu is turning after she posted an ethereal image accentuating her natural beauty. Image: @shudufhadzomusida/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Shudu has over 200k followers on the platform and many have let her know how blown away they are by the image.

She simply captioned the post:

"Grateful."

Take a look for yourself:

Let's jump into the comments which are beaming with admiration:

@ncebz7:

"This picture reminds me of Biblical imagery. This is the kind of black presence the Bible needs. You would make a gorgeous Mary."

@Eddiepacel_za:

"Can I take you out for lunch tomorrow?"

@TumiNkosi:

"You are heartbreakingly beautiful, Shudu."

@NanclyK:

"You are so beautiful."

@NzuNzu20382665:

"Forever my queen."

@choma_khutso:

"So pure."

@Phuluso_RSA:

"Looking gracefully amazing ."

@xandlafambaLTD:

"My everyday crush."

Beauty and brains: A look at the life of Shudufhadzo Musida

In related news, Briefly News ran a feature on Shudu and took a closer look at her inspiring life. Today, 65 years ago, women in South Africa united to stand against the injustices of inequality. More than 20 000 women marched against the use of gender assigned passbooks.

Thousands of ladies made their voices heard and they proved that women are strong enough to make a difference in an unfair and oppressive world.

One young woman is carrying on the legacy of those fierce women who marched for our freedom. Shudufhadzo Musida is more than just a pageant title holder, she is an example of how things changed for women from 1956 to now.

With two degrees and a burning passion to empower other women, she is making serious boss lady moves and we are here for it.

In honour of Women’s Day 2021, Briefly News took a closer look at our current Miss SA.

Early life

Shudu is a proudly Venda girl who was born on 16 July, 1996. The 25-year-old hails from Ha-Masia village, Vhembe District Municipality of the Limpopo, which makes her the first Miss SA pageant winner to come from the province. She has a sister and her mom works as a real estate agent.

Source: Briefly.co.za