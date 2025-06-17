P opular media personality Rorisang Thandekiso remembers her late friend, Dr Eva Seoke, on her birthday

The preacher shared videos and photos of her late friend on her Instagram account on Monday, 16 June

Seoke reportedly passed away in 2023 during childbirth and was buried with her baby, Kaone in January

TV and radio personality Rorisang Thandekiso, who recently lost a family member, is mourning her late friend, Dr Eva Seoke, who passed away in 2023.

Thandekiso, who was previously hospitalised, remembered Seoke on her birthday on Monday, 16 June.

"I love you today, I love you forever. I miss your voice. Tjo Eva," she wrote.

South Africans comfort the media personality

Dr Sleezle replied:

"Happy heavenly birthday, Eva. We know God is cracking up with you there. His own special child, you are missed on this side."

Pheducash said:

"She's very proud of you, Pastor Rorisang."

Takuemupa wrote:

"I started knowing you when you preached at her funeral. May she continue resting in peace."

Khwezii responded:

"You describe her so beautifully in your book. I could feel your love for her."

Pumie2905 wrote:

"What’s so strange is that you guys look so alike."

Khanibee12 said:

"It never gets easier, but God knows why."

Dr Musa bids farewell to Dr Eva

Entertainment news channel, MDN News, on its X account in January 2023, announced that Dr Musa Mthombeni mourned Dr Eva Seoke.

"Dr Musa has been reeling with shock at the death of her doctor friend, Dr Eva Seoke. According to this funeral notice, Dr Eva died while delivering the baby or after the delivery of her baby. Baby Kano was born 14/01/2023 and the sun set for him/her on the same day," wrote the channel.

@KgomotsoTlhapan replied:

"Childbirth is a matter of life or death. You can either make it or not. It's painful that both the baby and the mom did not make it. My heart bleeds for her husband and her small boy. It's heartbreaking. She was also young, death is such a thief."

@Nice84411169 wrote:

"I've been saying childbirth is not easy, if anything, it's one of the most dangerous things to happen to a woman."

@blaq23haz said:

"A lot of people seem to have been affected by the lady's death! May they all find peace, and may she and her baby find eternal rest!"

