Rorisang Thandekiso landed in hospital. Image: @rorisangt

Source: Instagram

The South African TV and radio personality Rorisang Thandekiso has again made headlines on social media.

Rorisang Thandekiso lands in hospital

The media personality Rorisang Thandekiso was recently rushed to hospital after her Jesus This, Jesus That tour at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein, Joburg, on Saturday, 15 December 2024.

The TV presenter didn't discuss why she was taken to the hospital after her event; Thandekiso also came back with an update for fans and followers, letting them know that she had been discharged on Wednesday, 18 December 2024.

She wrote on her Instagram page:

"I just wanted to come on and say thank you very much for the messages and for all the calls I’ve been getting. I've been hibernating. I've been resting, doctor's orders and my friends’ orders to switch off a little bit and get some rest

"But I just wanted to let everybody know that I'm okay. Today was my first day back at work after being rushed to the hospital on Saturday. I’ve been doing a lot of resting. As I said, today was my first day back at work, radio, and shoots. But I'm going to be taking it very, very slow I just wanted to come and say thank you so much for all the love and the concern."

See the post below:

