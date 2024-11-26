South African celebrities have decided to pay the famous rapper Da LES a visit at his home after he was discharged from hospital

An online user posted a picture of DA Les posing with the celebs on his Twitter (X) page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions after seeing the picture online

It's good to have people in your corner, even during tough times. The South African rapper Da LES recently received a visit from some of his industry colleagues, who decided to check on him after he was discharged from the hospital.

The rapper, also known as The North God, was admitted to hospital in July 2024 after he suffered a stroke. Earlier, an online user @MalumeRichie posted a picture of some rappers paying the star a visit as his home.

Cassper Nyovest, L-Tido and Kabelo were among the people who went to check up on the rapper.

The picture was captioned:

"AKA was the problem."

See the picture below:

Netizens react to the picture

Shortly after the picture of the celebs who visited Da LES was posted on social media, many netizens reacted. See some of the comments below:

@Tumi_88 said:

"They betrayed Kiernan."

@Manando6721 questioned:

"They went to visit Les?"

@katlegophiri wrote:

"So the other guy is besties with a pastor! Okay, next thing, he’ll be a pastor."

@SIYA_VS shared:

"The man is recovering from a stroke, the beef was never that deep."

@OfficialHeadboy commented:

"Problem how? If you are friends with someone I don't get along with, it does not mean that I must follow suit and be friends with them. Remember that AKA fell out with Da Les, so saying the brother was a problem is far from the truth."

@Brianworldwide2 responded:

"All of these guys worked with shotpan when Mega was alive."

@Refiloe_MS replied:

"Really great seeing that Les is recovering. My goodness, he went through something so scary! Wishing him continued healing. And great to see that he has people around him to encourage him!"

