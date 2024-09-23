Penny Ntuli Reportedly Rushed to Hospital With Suspected Hypothermia Following Heavy N3 Snowfall
- Penny Ntuli has reportedly been hospitalised after being stuck in the N3 due to heavy snowfall
- The radio personality is one of many South Africans who were stuck on the road for two days and is suspected to have contracted hypothermia
- Mzansi is sending prayers and well-wishes to Penny as she reportedly fights for her life following the harrowing incident
Penny Ntuli is said to have been rushed to the hospital and is fighting for her life after being stuck on the N3 for two days due to heavy snowfall.
Penny Ntuli reportedly fights for her life
Following reports of the heavy snowfall on the N3 that left many motorists stuck on the road for two days, with Penny Ntuli being one of them, it has been reported that the radio personality was rushed to the hospital.
Penny Ntuli complains about lack of rescue helicopters while stuck on N3 in snow, SA slams Jozi FM host
According to Twitter (X) user MDN News, Penny may have contracted hypothermia and is said to be fighting for her life.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
There were reportedly two casualties among the thousands who were stuck on the road, though many managed to get help from good samaritans from surrounding areas:
Mzansi prays for Penny Ntuli
South Africans were stunned by the news and sent well-wishes to the former Gagasi FM presenter, hoping she gets the help she needs:
YesThatRuss said:
"Only God know what these people went through."
youngblesstmoni wrote:
"My thoughts are with Penny Ntuli as she fights for her life after being stranded on the N3. Wishing her a swift recovery."
AgentChitsinde posted:
"I'm very sorry, I hope she recovers soon; sending my prayers indeed."
Woman stranded on KZN's N3 for 20 hours+ after snowstorm makes TikTok video, experience gets over 3M views
lekoloanemanam2 responded:
"May she pull through and get well soon."
the_mbalzieee was shattered:
"My baby is always going through the worst; can God please be kinder to her."
Mzansi calls out Dr Musa Mthombeni
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dr Musa Mthombeni trolling citizens stuck on the N3.
Mzansi did not take kindly to his now-deleted post and called him out for being insensitive:
_TebogoMochumi said:
"This was really distasteful and wasn’t necessary. Some people keep making it seem trivial because most people are having fun around the snow and posting their content, but forgetting that they aren’t necessarily making fun of those stuck on the road."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za