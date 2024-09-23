Penny Ntuli has reportedly been hospitalised after being stuck in the N3 due to heavy snowfall

The radio personality is one of many South Africans who were stuck on the road for two days and is suspected to have contracted hypothermia

Mzansi is sending prayers and well-wishes to Penny as she reportedly fights for her life following the harrowing incident

Penny Ntuli is said to have been hospitalised due to suspected hypothermia. Images: pennyntuli

Penny Ntuli is said to have been rushed to the hospital and is fighting for her life after being stuck on the N3 for two days due to heavy snowfall.

Penny Ntuli reportedly fights for her life

Following reports of the heavy snowfall on the N3 that left many motorists stuck on the road for two days, with Penny Ntuli being one of them, it has been reported that the radio personality was rushed to the hospital.

According to Twitter (X) user MDN News, Penny may have contracted hypothermia and is said to be fighting for her life.

There were reportedly two casualties among the thousands who were stuck on the road, though many managed to get help from good samaritans from surrounding areas:

Mzansi prays for Penny Ntuli

South Africans were stunned by the news and sent well-wishes to the former Gagasi FM presenter, hoping she gets the help she needs:

YesThatRuss said:

"Only God know what these people went through."

youngblesstmoni wrote:

"My thoughts are with Penny Ntuli as she fights for her life after being stranded on the N3. Wishing her a swift recovery."

AgentChitsinde posted:

"I'm very sorry, I hope she recovers soon; sending my prayers indeed."

lekoloanemanam2 responded:

"May she pull through and get well soon."

the_mbalzieee was shattered:

"My baby is always going through the worst; can God please be kinder to her."

Mzansi calls out Dr Musa Mthombeni

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dr Musa Mthombeni trolling citizens stuck on the N3.

Mzansi did not take kindly to his now-deleted post and called him out for being insensitive:

_TebogoMochumi said:

"This was really distasteful and wasn’t necessary. Some people keep making it seem trivial because most people are having fun around the snow and posting their content, but forgetting that they aren’t necessarily making fun of those stuck on the road."

