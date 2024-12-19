The South African singer Kelly Khumalo recently bagged a new gig for the festive season

The Voice Of Africa will be headlining the New Year's Day Garden Festival in Boksburg

The event is set to take place at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Wednesday, 1 January 2025

Kelly Khumalo bagged a new deal. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo recently bagged herself a new gig.

Kelly Khumalo to headline a New Year's event

Despite all the controversy surrounding her name and being named the sixth accused in Senzo Meyiwa's case, Kelly Khumalo still manages to secure the bag for herself and her family.

Recently, according to TshisaLIVE, Khumalo was announced as one of the headliners of an upcoming New Year's event, which will be taking place in the East Rand.

Dumi Mkokstad, Zan D, Mo Flava, Sentle Lehoko, Grego Villa, Malik, and Wilson B Nkosi were also included in the line lineup for the New Year's Day Garden Festival, which will take place on Wednesday, 1 January 2025, at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg.

Metro FM presenter Paul Mtirara was also included in the lineup alongside other artists and performers.

Speaking to the publication, Gregory Hlatshwayo, the event organiser, gave insights into the upcoming festival and what netizens should expect when they attend.

He said:

"Festivalgoers know whenever I host such an event, it's a success and creates great memories. I'm excited to work with Metro FM in hosting the Heatwave, but it isn't my first time working with the station. This means there's something right I'm doing to get the nod to work hand in hand with them."

Affidavit claims Senzo Meyiwa's death was a contract kill

In a previous report from Briefly News, an affidavit revealed that Senzo Meyiwa may not have been killed due to a robbery.

Brigadier Bongani Gininda testified that two of the accused allegedly confessed in an affidavit that they were contracted to kill the soccer player and that it was not a robbery that went wrong. Netizens discussed the alleged confession, some believing it and others questioning it.

