The late AmaZulu FC player Bonginkosi Ntuli's family recently unveiled his tombstone

The soccer player passed away in November 2023, on the day of his umabo, after succumbing to cancer

The star's wife, Sne Zungu-Ntuli, shared a heartfelt video and message on his death anniversary on her social media page

Late AmaZulu star Bonginkosi Ntuli's tombstone unveiled. Image: @sinezunguntuli

Bonginkosi Ntuli's untimely death has left the South African football fraternity reeling with pain. The AmaZulu FC star passed away a year ago after he tied the knot with Sne Zungu.

Late Bonginkosi Ntuli's tombstone unveiled

It has been over a year since the late AmaZulu FC player Bonginkosi Ntuli died after succumbing to cancer, and his family recently unveiled his tombstone.

With many families celebrating the festive season, the Zungu and Ntuli family continued to mourn their loved one, who died at the age of 32. Ntuli's widow, Snenjabulo Zungu-Ntuli, recently shared a heartfelt message and video of her late husband on her Instagram page, honouring him on his death anniversary.

She wrote:

"YOU have carried me. My ancestors have carried me. A year ago, I couldn't see beyond a day, let alone a month and now a whole year has passed. Nothing could have ever prepared me for this. Not your last "I love you, kakhulu", not your last tears, not even your last hand grip.

"You gave me all I needed for us. You were all I needed from you, and you didn't even know. I knew though, I knew I was everything to you. For that, I am regretful. But I guess now you know. I am honoured. I am honoured to have been there every single minute. To have seen you take your last breath. To have said the last words to you. My duty as your love and wife, I carry with pride. I am honoured to have walked you home. I pray the love I carry elevates you to the highest place. Lala uphumule Bhele elikhulu, umuhle kimi."

See the post below:

