Bonginkosi Ntuli has been lain to rest in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

The star AmaZulu striker succumbed to cancer on Sunday, 5 November 2023 when he was said to have had his Umabo

Ntuli's team and supporters sent heartfelt tributes to the player and his family, as well as his new bride Sinenjabulo Zungu

AmaZulu's Bonginkosi Ntuli was laid to rest in Durban and received heartfelt tributes from his wife and father-in-law. Images: Instagram/ amazulu_fc and Twitter/ Tnngcobo

Bonginkosi Ntuli was laid to rest after his bout with cancer that ultimately took his life on the day of his Umabo. The AmaZulu player received a king's farewell surrounded by family and supporters who attended his sendoff in numbers.

Speaking on behalf of the club, captain Rama Mphahlele and boss, Sandile Zungu said Ntuli always gave his all on the field and was a source of inspiration.

AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli laid to rest

On Thursday, 9 November 2023, star AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli was laid to rest in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal surrounded by his loved ones and supporters.

The funeral service is said to have taken place at the Cliffdale African Congregational Church in Outer West Durban. Ntuli's father Thulani was inconsolable after losing his son and "breadwinner."

According to ZiMoja, AmaZulu captain, Ramahlwe "Rama" Mphahlele spoke highly of the striker, saying he always performed at the highest level and was a beam of light.

AmaZulu boss and Ntuli's father-in-law, Sandile Zungu echoed Mphahlele's sentiments and further comforted his daughter:

"To my daughter Sinenjabulo, words are not enough to describe what you are going through. If tears could build a stairway, I would walk the fastest lane to bring Bonginkosi back home to you."

Sinenjabulo bid farewell to her late husband in a touching tribute, saying she was grateful for their time together:

"I'm grateful that we got to do the little that we did together in the nearly three years. You drove me insane sometimes but my love for you never changed."

BSB Productions shared a live stream of the service.

Tributes pour out for Bonginkosi Ntuli

In the days following Bonginkosi's passing, heartfelt tributes to the star striker have been pouring out:

user-iw2zx6jq6c said:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace, nomndeni wonke ududuzeke in Jesus name Amen."

le2chonco299 responded:

"I cried when his wife and dad spoke. How sad. RIP Bongi."

mthoziseroke7878 commented:

"I am saddened by your sudden departure. You were my favourite player. May your soul rest in peace and rise in glory."

