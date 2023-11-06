The late Amazulu FC striker, Bongi Ntuli, tied the knot with his wife and CEO of the Amazulu FC Club Sinenhlanhla Zungu

The late striker and Sne kept their romantic relationship under the carpet and they got married in September this year.

The football player passed away on Sunday 5 November 2023 at the age of 32 after his short battle with cancer

Another celebrity passed away in just the first week of November, leaving a sombre mood across the country, like the death of AmaZulu FC striker Bonginkosi Ntuli, who died over a month after he got married.

Bonginkosi Ntuli marries AmaZulu FC CEO Sne Zungu

Snaps and videos of the late AmaZulu striker and his wife, Sne Zungu of their beautiful surfaced online. The pair kept their romantic relationship and wedding a secret as they didn't want it to be known by people and the media.

The pair tied the knot on Saturday, 9 September 2023, and their close friends and family attended their matrimonial ceremony.

According to ZiMoja, the pair had their umembeso around May 2023, and a close source to the couple said:

"We believed they had resolved their disagreements, but his absence from the wedding confirmed that there is lingering animosity between them.

"They chose to exclude him because they were aware that the media would focus on him if he were included."

A sneak peek into Bongi Ntuli and Sne Zungu's wedding

The pictures of their wedding were shared on Sne's Instagram page. See some of the pictures below:

"I say ehhena let's do it again."

"A daughter. A sister. A mother. A wife. A 'Sukuma baknone mkami' kinda wife."

"A DREAM. 09.09.23"

Bongi Ntuli passed away after a short battle with cancer

Soccer star and AmaZulu FC, Bonginkosi Ntuli, passed away on Sunday, 5 November 2023, after succumbing to a short rare cancer. Amazulu FC confirmed the news of Bonginkosi's passing in a statement shared with the fans.

According to the statement, Ntuli died at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital in Pietermaritzburg. The statement read:

"It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved centre forward and loyal servant, Bonginkosi Ntuli.

"Ntuli was very recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, which metastasised and ultimately led to his death at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital in Pietermaritzburg this afternoon."

