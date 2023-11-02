Actress and comedian Letbohang 'Khelina' Mpyana has reportedly passed away after a short illness

The actress gained popularity for her exciting and funny role as 'Khelina' on DiepCity

South Africans who are emotionally affected by Lebohang's tragic death are posting mournful messages on social media

South Africa is mourning the death of Lebohang Lettie Mpyana, also known for her famous character on DiepCity 'Khelina'. The 34-year-old actress allegedly died on Wednesday, 1 November 2023, after a short illness.

Lebohang Lettie Mpyana dies at 34

The tragic news was announced on Twitter, and soon after that, the #LettieMpyana trended on social media.

The news of the actress's death left many stunned and heartbroken, as her fans can't believe she died at such a young age with many opportunities awaiting her.

The actress gained popularity after she made her debut on Mzansi's fan-favourite show DiepCity, playing the character Khelina.

The family spokesperson, T Mpyana, released a short statement confirming the death of the 34-year-old actress on her Facebook page. The statement reads:

"It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of our daughter, Lebogang Mpyana. Lebo died after a short illness. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers in this time of bereavement. Memorial service and funeral service details will follow. Family Spokesperson: T Mpyana."

SA people extend condolences

See some of the posts below:

@sarel_lee said:

"It is said the cause of death was a short illness. Death be not proud."

@KabeloMohlah02 posted:

"Woke up to this sad news, my favorite actress and comedian is no more, may your soul rest in peace Lettie Lebohang Mpyana."

@Aubrey_Senyolo shared:

"Rest In Peace Lettie Lebogang Mpyana."

@Ltd_Pty_ mentioned:

"Actress and Comedian, Lebohang Lettie Mpyana has passed on."

@sa_mgozi shared:

"Family of comedian Lettie Lebohang Mpyana has confirmed that she has passed on after a short illness."

@RambauTalifhai wrote:

"What a sad loss. Rest in peace, Lettie Lebogang Mpyana, AKA khelina from Diepcity."

@monicalekgari mentioned:

"Condolences to the family and friends, good talent we lost here."

@thobemtimande responded:

"May her soul rest in peace."

