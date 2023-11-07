South African football star Bonginkosi Ntuli's sudden death, just two months after his wedding to Sne Zungu, has deeply saddened the football community

The 32-year-old AmaZulu FC player passed away after a short battle with cancer, with his Umabo scheduled for the first weekend of November

Tragically, Ntuli died on November 5th, the day of his Umabo, despite having been in the hospital for health issues in the days leading up to the event

Bonginkosi Ntuli's untimely death has left the South African football fraternity reeling with pain. The AmaZulu FC star passed away just two months after his wedding to Sne Zungu.

AmaZulu FC player Bonginkosi Ntuli died on the day of his Umabo. Image: @bongientuli7

AmaZulu star Bonginkosi Ntuli died on day of Umabo

Social media has been awash with touching tributes following football clubs, celebrities and fans who are mourning Bonginkosi Ntuli's passing. The 32-year-old athlete died after a short battle with cancer.

A source close to ZiMoja revealed that Ntuli died on the day of his Umabo. According to the source, the Ntuli and Zungu families had set the first weekend of November as the day to finalise the lovely couple's wedding.

Ntuli allegedly rushed to the hospital days before Umabo

Bonginkosi Ntuli who had been struggling with his health in the past few months and even having surgery was said to be getting better. The AmaZulu forward was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Thursday, a few days before his Umabo. The source said:

"They had a beautiful day. They had just finished buying food and drinks for Umabo when Bongi started complaining of severe pain and was rushed to the hospital."

Ntuli died on 5 November at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

Pitso Mosimane rushed to the hospital

