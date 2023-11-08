AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli's tragic death due to aggressive cancer has left his family in shock

His father, Thulani Ntuli, spoke out about his passing emphasizing that Bonginkosi's illness appeared mild, and he was in the hospital for only five days

The Ntuli family has lost their breadwinner, but they remember Bonginkosi for his love and care for his family despite his success in the world of sports

Bonginkosi Ntuli's father Thulani Ntuli has broken his silence following the AmaZulu striker's sudden death, two months after his wedding. The grieving father said they are still shocked by his death.

AmaZulu star Bonginkosi Ntuli’s father spoke out after his death. Image: @bongientuli7

Source: Instagram

Bonginkosi Ntuli's father breaks silence

The world of sports is still reeling following Bonginkosi Ntuli's sudden death last week. According to a statement issued by AmaZulu FC on social media, Ntuli succumbed to an aggressive form of cancer, which metastasised and ultimately led to his death at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

According to The South African, Bongie's father Thulani broke his silence after the star's death during an interview with Radio 2000. He said the family was still shocked because he was not seriously sick. Thulani said his son was in hospital for only five days before being confirmed dead.

"My son’s passing has shocked us. He was only in hospital for five days. Even during this time, he didn’t seem seriously ill, except for a flu.

"He was talking. The doctors told us he had cancer, but we’re not sure,ngoba phela siphila ezweni labantu."

Bonginkosi Ntuli was the family's breadwinner

The star's father also revealed that the family has lost their breadwinner as the AmaZulu player was their provider. He noted that Bonginkosi never forgot where he came from when he made it in life.

"We’ve lost our breadwinner. Bongi never forgot where he came from. He loved us so much and always brought joy when he was around."

Bonginkosi Ntuli died on day of his Umabo

Briefly News reported that Bonginkosi Ntuli's untimely death has left the South African football fraternity reeling with pain. The AmaZulu FC star passed away just two months after his wedding to Sne Zungu.

Social media has been awash with touching tributes following football clubs, celebrities and fans mourning Bonginkosi Ntuli's passing. The 32-year-old athlete died after a short battle with cancer.

Source: Briefly News