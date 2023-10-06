Ntsiki and Thandiswa Mazwai are mourning their late grandfather who recently passed away

The artists/ sisters shared sweet posts on their social media accounts honouring their old man

Fans and followers sent tribute messages to the Mazwai sisters, comforting them on their loss

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tributes poured in to Ntsiki and Thandiswa Mazwai who recently lost their grandfather. Images: miss_ntsiki_mazwai, thandiswamazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki and Thandiswa Mazwai recently lost their grandfather. The sisters shared heartfelt Instagram posts mourning their grandpa while also showing relief that he will be reunited with the love of his life. Followers rallied around Ntsiki and Thandiswa as they sent words of comfort on their loss.

Ntsiki and Thandiswa Mazwai mourn late grandfather

In an Instagram post on Ntsiki Mazwai's timeline, the singer and presenter shared the news of her grandfather's passing.

The artist recently received a donation from Advocate Dali Mpofu but her celebrations were short-lived.

PAY ATTENTION:

"Sleep easy. Bless us plenty, protect us like a villain, guide us firmly. I love you so much."

In a separate post, Thandiswa also mourned her grandpa. Both ladies shared that their grandfather would be reunited with the love of his life:

"Rest easy Tat’okhulu. Usibulisele kuNcinci no Mambathane. Usibulisele kookhokho bethu.You are now reunited with the love of your life."

Mzansi comfort Ntsiki and Thandiswa

Fans and followers sent the Mazwai sisters words of comfort as they mourned the loss of their grandfather:

mthatabi said:

"Alale ngoxolo utamkhulu."

king_nthabooty responded:

"Ahhhhhh our Tiktok Grandfather, may his soul rest in peace, condolences to you and your family."

beautiful_rain38 commented:

"Sending you my love."

bongzrr posted:

"So sorry for your loss, Ms Mazwai."

amai_nakai added:

"Condolences to you and your family."

oscarmsingo said:

"Please accept my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on your loss. May God comfort you."

nanacoyoteproductionssa responded:

"Condolences to you and your family Sis, may his soul rest in peace."

littletallahwa commented:

"Rest easy Mkhulu."

eazygbaby posted:

"Peace and blessings be upon granddad's soul. Condolences to you and your family."

da_realghosti added:

"May his beautiful soul rest in peace perfect peace. I'm so sorry for your loss."

Ntsiki Mazwai mourns Zoleka Mandela

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Ntsiki Mazwai's reaction to learning of Zoleka Mandela's tragic passing.

Zoleka died on 25 September after a long battle with cancer. Tributes poured in for the lively author whose life touched many hearts around the country, Ntsiki's being one of them.

Talking to Briefly News, Ntsiki said she and Zoleka were childhood friends:

"Zoleka was an incredible human being and so was her mom. These two rebels as well as Mama Winnie showed me undying love and support. The Mandela women have always supported the Mazwai girls."

"I've known Zozo since we were about 16 although our lives were not on one page. We enjoyed a sisterhood of reaching out every now and then.

She continued:

"What an inspiration she has been since childhood as she has always had a rebellious spirit and everybody knew."

The MOYA host went on to describe Zoleka's kind nature and fighting spirit:

"We stayed in the same block so I got to experience her kindness and generosity. She was very warm and loving. What an amazing, strong, and warm soul."

She went on:

"Her fight against cancer showed us the Zoleka she was ......a fighter. A warrior. She rebelled against that cancer. May she join her mom and granny in the realm of the warrior women who protect us."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News