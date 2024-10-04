Nonku Williams recently showed her support for Somizi Mhlongo's clothing brand

The reality TV star had her family wearing Sompire Kids in some cute photos that warmed SomGAGA's heart

Mzansi showed love to Nonku for supporting her friend and gushed over her adorable photos

Nonku Williams and her family wore Somizi Mhlongo's Sompire Kids tracksuits. Images: nonku_williams, somizi

Nonku Williams and her family were kitted in Somizi Mhlongo's Sompire Kids, and fans couldn't get enough of their adorable photos.

Nonku Williams endorses Sompire Kids

Somizi Mhlongo's clothing brand recently bagged some new customers, and it was none other than fellow celeb, Nonku Williams and her family.

The reality TV stars rarely flaunt their friendship; however, Nonku's support for SomGAGA proved that they had a good thing going on.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Real Housewives of Durban star retired her high-end designer outfits and had her family pose for photos wearing matching Sompire Kids tracksuits.

Somizi responded with multiple heart emojis at his friend's support, followed by a sweet thank-you message:

"My Nonks, thanks for the support, sis. @sompire_kids to the world."

Mzansi reacts to Nonku Williams' photos

Nonku's sweet gesture and support for Somizi warmed fans' hearts and had many gushing over Nonku and her beautiful family:

morwadia_mantsopa said:

"This is so beautiful, Queen. Wow, beautiful family!"

Crasythings was impressed:

"More love to the Williams for supporting black business."

Akani2008 posted:

"I love it when we support each other."

Meanwhile, others threw shade at the pair:

HemeraWoods said:

"I love that she is supporting black businesses, but I need her to stop abusing the face app."

bad_option88 called out Somizi:

"That time, Somgaga is wearing Gucci."

VuyokaziK brought up Somizi's assault allegations:

"It's like her to support an offender."

Nonku Williams shows off post-botox face

In more Nonku Williams updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the Real Housewives of Durban star's new face after getting Botox.

The media personality showed off the results in some gorgeous selfies, but some netizens were not impressed that she went to get more work done and threw shade:

sobert_bee said:

"You are starting to look like Maria after all that bullying, the irony of it all."

