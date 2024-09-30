Cyan Boujee impressed Mzansi with her recent live performance, which went viral, gaining praise for her improvement after being previously criticised for dull shows

Fans on social media commended her choreography and stage presence

Many noted her potential to become one of the best performers if she continues to elevate her craft

Cyan Boujee finally got Mzansi's stamp of approval after her recent performance went viral. The star, who has been slammed for her boring performances, has improved.

Cyan Boujee has been commended for her recent performance. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Cyan Boujee's killer performance wows Mzansi

Cyan Boujee is killing her live performances, and fans love it for her. The star recently set the stage on fire with her killer performances, leaving social media users at a loss for words.

A video of the controversial media personality on stage was shared on X by popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. He said:

"Cyan Boujee live."

Fans react to Cyan Boujee's performance

Social media users were impressed with Cyan's performance. Many praised her for the improvement in her set and noted that she could become one of the best performers if she keeps up.

@wise30152072 said:

"I think I’m still traumatised by what happened last time, so whenever she dances I get worried something might fall out again."

@PebblesNeo wrote:

"She killed it."

@AgentChitsinde commented:

"She looks all Barbie."

@mo_sotho__ added:

"Great choreography, credit where it’s due 👌🏾"

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Beautiful, She didn't need that black tight."

@Emmy_Jiyane added:

"People gonna act like they don't see working and grinding and are gonna reduce all of this to her being a "ho" and sustaining herself with men's money."

@Malume_1995 wrote:

"Very talented musician."

@AfrikanChefZA wrote:

"Wait. Did she lose weight?"

Cyan Boujee shows off her hot body

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee has been flaunting her curves following her gastric sleeve surgery earlier this year. The controversial YouTuber has been feeling herself, and fans are here for it.

Recently, she posted a new photo on social media showing off her stunning features, wearing little to nothing. The picture was reshared on X by @HermaineM.

