Cyan Boujee Leaves Netizens Salivating After Sharing Latest Snap
- Cyan Boujee posted a new photo on social media showing off her stunning features
- The DJ had gastric sleeve surgery in Turkey, which transformed her body drastically
- Netizens were mesmerised by Cyan Boujee's stunning physique, which she is not afraid to flaunt
The YouTuber and DJ left little to the imagination with her latest picture on social media.
DJ Cyan Boujee's body leaves peeps salivating
Cyan Boujee has been flaunting her curves following her gastric sleeve surgery earlier this year. The controversial YouTuber has been feeling herself, and fans are here for it.
Recently, she posted a new photo on social media showing off her stunning features wearing little to nothing. The picture was reshared on X by @HermaineM.
Mzansi reacts to the picture
@lilyjoelily said:
"The body is bodying."
@SwartSakk asked:
"What kind of body is this."
@kelevra_bd69 questioned:
"Do women really envy to look like this?"
@Yandi_Sir_That argued:
"Lomtana ruined herself shame 🚮 I remember how she was so fine, after her scandal, ay now she's too much."
Why Cyan Boujee underwent surgery?
Before going under the knife, Cyan Boujee shared a TikTok video where she revealed that she struggled with weight loss. Cyan said transparency was her ultimate goal and she did not want to be like other influencers who lied to their audiences.
"My goal is to be 60kg. I know it is crazy, or at least 65kg, but that is my goal. I do not want to be around 80kg, I do not want to be around 90kg. I have tried to lose weight by doing every kind of thing. It did not work. I keep gaining."
Cyan Boujee claims Jacob Zuma is her father
In a previous report from Briefly News, influencer Cyan Boujee shocked social media users when she made claims on social media about the former South African president.
The 23-year-old influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee claimed that Jacob Zuma is her grandfather.
