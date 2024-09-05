Cyan Boujee Claims Jacob Zuma Is Her Granddad, SA Reacts: “Haaibo I Knew You Were Related Somehow”
- Controversial influencer Cyan Boujee recently made claims on social media about the former South African president
- The 23-year-old influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee claimed that Jacob Zuma is her grandfather
- This was after Cyan Boujee posted a picture of herself posing with Zuma inside a private jet
South African influencer Cyan Boujee claims that her grandfather is a prominent politician and figure in Mzansi.
Cyan Boujee claims Jacob Zuma is her grandfather
Just when you thought you'd heard and seen it all regarding the controversial Cyan Boujee, she recently dropped a bombshell on everyone.
Earlier on, the 23-year-old YouTuber and DJ, whose real name is Honour Zuma, claimed on social media that the former South African President Jacob Zuma is her grandfather. She also shared a picture of them posing in a private on her Instagram page and captioned it:
"Cats out the bag! He’s my grandad."
See the post below:
Netizens react to Cyan Boujee's claim
On social media, many netizens reacted to Cyan Boujee's claim that Jacob Zuma is her grandfather. Here's what they had to say about this:
azaleah_megatron wrote:
"I’ll vote for MK next year."
naledimofficial said:
"This is legendary. I love it."
b.harbie_babe responded:
"Haaibo I knew you were related somehow."
zuki_lamani commented:
"This is mad cool."
blacquees_hd replied:
"Msholozi still bagging baddies."
pertumokgadi mentioned:
"Ya'll look alike."
bad1lazuli said:
"I’ve been saying this for years."
anilton_y.o.g_ replied:
"I have a feeling you lying."
bangdadh_e wrote:
"Ene I have been suspecting, yall look alike."
Cyan Boujee allows fans to slap her BBL during show
Briefly News previously reported that Cyan Boujee is making headlines for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial media personality recently left Mzansi at a loss for words when she allowed some fans to touch her bum while dancing on stage.
Controversial South African media personality and DJ Cyan Boujee is ready to do anything to ensure she delivers fire performances to her fans. The star, criticised for her DJing skills and boring sets, recently switched things up with her dance moves.
Source: Briefly News
