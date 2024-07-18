Former President Jacob Zuma, Now MK Party Leader, Rejects Opening of Parliament Invite
- MK Party leader Jacob Zuma has been invited to the opening of the joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday, 18 July 2024
- NCOP chairperson Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipan confirmed at a media briefing on Wednesday that he is an invited guest
- Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe were also invited to the opening
CAPE TOWN — Debate abounds as many question whether the now-MK Party leader will, in fact, attend the event after not attending the ANC disciplinary hearing earlier this week.
The most telling confirmation that the former president will not be attending came from the MK Party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela when he spoke to TimesLIVE:
“Can you imagine president Zuma going there and sitting across Ramaphosa, and [Ramphosa] addressing him? The only bridge we need to cross is to see Ramaphosa resigning,”
According to Eyewitness News, ANC stalwart Tony Yengeni represented Zuma this week and said that Zuma was not in attendance. This has affirmed suspicions that he's unlikely to attend the opening of Parliament either.
Jacob Zuma was not the only invited guest who raised eyebrows. Former Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was also invited amid corruption allegations.
National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza was asked at a media briefing if she thought either of the two guests mentioned above would attend. According to News24, she replied, saying:
"Unfortunately, I'm not able to say. Sorry to disappoint. We'll see tomorrow [Thursday]."
The above post on X from Dudu Zuma-Sambudla emphasises the MK Party's view of the day and what will take priority.
Opening of Parliament will involve two significant events
The opening coincides with the 30th anniversary of South Africa's constitutional democracy. This should allow us to reflect on how far we have come and still have to go to improve our country's democracy.
Secondly, 18 July is recognised in South Africa's calendar as the day we celebrate Nelson Mandela Day. Parliament will indeed reflect on and mention all the values it stands for that were so strong in the late, great former president, Nelson Mandela.
The opening will be held in the Cape Town City Hall at 7pm on Thursday, 18 July 2024.
Cyril Ramaphosa announces opening of Parliament
Briefly News previously reported that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will convene a joint session of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces. Since Ramaphosa's election, the country has lacked a functioning government, and he has not yet revealed his cabinet.
The Presidency's account on X announced that Ramaphosa convened the session for the formal opening of Parliament.
