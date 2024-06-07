Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla went viral recently after South Africans located her TikTok account and went through it

Her account showed the lavish life she lives, including dancing while clad in a swimsuit, doing voice-vers and participating in dance challenges

South Africans slammed her and called on her to conduct herself as a politician since she will be heading to Parliament

Duduzile Zuma lives a lavish life. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Duduzane's twin sister and former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, is in the spotlight again, this time for her TikTok account.

Duduzile's social media presence trends

According to The South African, Duduzile's account shows a lavish lifestyle, including her jet-setting, participating in TikTok challenges and dancing wearing a swimsuit. She is also shown wearing nothing but a towel with a bottle of expensive champagne in her hands. In one of her trending videos, she lip-syncs a song while taking swipes at the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters. View the video here:

South Africans unhappy with Duduzile

Netizens slammed her behaviour, especially as she will represent the MK Party as its Member of Parliament.

SupaJacks said:

"Nah. I'll pass."

Bheki said:

"Parliament baddie."

Bad influencer said:

"Her downfall will be n*des circulating on the internet."

Kat said:

"This is the person who's compared to Mama Winnie. Wild."

Sibonakaliso Zikhali said:

"A whole MP that I voted for. She must be serious now. Time for social media is over unless necessary."

RED said:

"Duduzile Zuma does not belong in Parliament. She's embarrassing."

Xi Xin Black said:

"She must stick to PR and social media management for MK because hearing her respond to important questions about policy and governance is not make sure."

Duduzane Zuma helps victims of Tongaat tornado

In a similar tile, Briefly News reported that Duduzane Zuma assisted victims of the Tongaat tornado in KwaZulu-Natal.

He went viral in a video that showed him greeting community members and feeding them loaves of bread.

