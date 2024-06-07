Duduzane Zuma, the son of former South African and African National Congress president Jacob Zuma, showed how much he cared for the unfortunate

He was seen visiting the Tongaat area, which was severely affected by the tornado that ravaged the entire area.

The video of him trending shows him delivering crates of bread for those who were left homeless during the storm

Duduzane Zuma gave Tongaat people assistance. Image: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

TONGAAT, KWAZULU-NATAL – Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, lent a helping hand to victims of the Tongaat tornado in KwaZulu-Natal.

Duduzane helps victims

Duduzane posted a video of himself and some of his associates on his X account, @duduzanezuma22. In the video, Duduzane is shown shaking the Tongaat residents' hands. At the same time, a van with food is parked behind him. Trays of bread loaves are behind him, and the community stands in a queue to receive food parcels. View the video here:

What you need to know about the Tongaat tornado

Seven people were killed during the extensive downpour that started in the Eastern Cape on 3 June

The tornado destroyed hundreds of homes, and this includes the home of actress and musician Thandeka Zulu, who posted about the devastation on social media

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education revealed that the tornado that ripped through Tongaat destroyed over 10 schools during the mid-term exams

South Africans happy to see Zuduzane helping

Netizens commended him for doing charitable work; some asked where he was.

Kim Yong Un76 asked:

"Where have you been?"

Don't Mind Me answered:

"Asking his father to replace Khumalo with him in parliament."

Sabelo Zlu made a request.

"Even in parts of Eshowe Emakhilimba. They were affected by that storm, too. Please visit them."

Tech said:

"Giving back to the community has always been a part of you."

MK Party said

"Great job, and stay blessed."

Undercover10 said:

"And the government is still nowhere to be found."

