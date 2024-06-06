The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education revealed that schools in the province were severely affected by the recent tornado

The Level 4 weather phenomenon struck the province, and 10 schools were affected in its aftermath

The Department said it is working against the clock to ensure that students' exams are not disrupted

KWAZULU-NATAL— The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal said the level four tornado that struck the province disrupted the schools conducting exams.

Tornado affects KwaZulu-Natal schools

According to SowetanLIVE, the Department revealed that 10 schools were affected, and the number could be higher. The Department's spokesperson, Muzi Mhlambi, said that the Department is still assessing how much the tornado damaged schools in the province.

Mhlambi added that the government is working around the clock to provide mobile classes for learners, as their mid-year examinations were disrupted.

"The tornado wreaked havoc in the areas of Umkhulazi, Ballito and others; many of our schools were affected, and we are still assessing the extent of the damage. Based on videos, some schools were severely damaged," he said.

He added that emergency teams and NGOs have been assisting in preparing schools, community halls, roads, and healthcare facilities affected by the tornado. The Department has to approach manufacturers and is collaborating with the provincial government, with the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) at the helm.

The tornado that struck the province left hundreds homeless and damaged crucial infrastructure. The Ethekwini Municipality has assisted residents displaced by the tornado with temporary shelter, blankets, and meals. 2234 residents were affected in the Buffalo City Metro in the Eastern Cape, and they have been moved to temporary housing structures, chalets, and old-age homes.

Tongaat Tornado leaves five dead

