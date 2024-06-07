Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the former public protector of South Africa, and her ex-husband will be in Parliament

Mkhwebane will return as an EFF MP, while her ex-hubby, David Skosana, will be making his first Parliamentary appearance for the MK Party

South Africans made jokes about the formerly married couple, and some were not surprised at the outcome

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, governance, political parties and election dynamics.

Busi Mkhwebane will be in Parliament with her husband. Images: Deaan Vivier/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's ex-husband David Skosana will face his ex-wife in Parliament when the National Assembly opens.

Mkwebane's ex in politics

According to TimesLIVE, David Skosana, Mkhwebane's ex-husband, will be sworn in as an MP for the Mkhonto WeSizwe party. This will be his first time acting as a member of Parliament.

Mkhwebane, who joined the EFF in 2023, will return to Parliament as its Member of Parliament after the Economic Freedom Fighters received only 9.6% of the votes during the 2024 general elections.

South Africans make jokes

Netizens on Facebook laughed at the needs and some made jokes.

Khulekani Kahongoza said:

"I foresee a coalition from the family in the future."

Mangaliso Mangy said:

"EFF plus MK coalition in the bedroom."

Khotsi A Vhutali Magoro said:

"In the education department, there is a husband and wife, so it's not new."

Jola Majolaz said:

"South Africa is the most useless nation in the world. Families rules."

Nkosinathi Mbatha said:

"Nothing wrong if the whole family is involved in politics."

Duduzile Zuma's private lifestyle in the spotlight

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the lifestyle of Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile, has been in the spotlight.

Now that she will be a member of Parliament for the MK Party, South Africans slammed her for the lifestyle she led.

Her social media accounts show a fabulous and luxurious lifestyle, which shows her drinking expensive alcohol and jet-setting while dancing to TikTok challenges in a swimsuit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News