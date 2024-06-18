The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters appeared before the East Lindon Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape

Malema's case in which he and his bodyguard have been accused of discharging a firearm into the sky during the EFF's birthday celebration in 2018

South Africans talked about the case, and some sympathised with him while others slammed him

Julius Malema's gun-firing case resumes. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Image

EAST LONDON, EASTERN CAPE – The Economic Freedom Fighters' Commander-in-Chief, Julius Malema, appeared in the East London Magistrates Court over the gun-firing charges against him.

Malema's gun-firing case resumes

Malema's case in which he was accused of firing a gun into the air during the EFF's fifth birthday celebration. The case resumed after some early hiccups, which included Malema slamming the judge for her conduct during the case.

The video @Newzroom405 posted shows Malema in the dock, awaiting the proceedings to begin. He is instructed to sit down, and he does so. View the video here:

Netizens weigh in

South Africans discussed Malema's case.

Sandile S Ngwenya said:

"His case must be dropped the same way Cyril's money laundering crime of hiding ankle bribe money in his couches,"

ObserverMr said:

"All black leaders who challenge the system and the DA are put in the dock like Zuma, Magashule, Zizi Kodwa, etc."

Sparx said:

"He really doesn't look good lately; elections have taken a toll on him."

Knoxman asked:

"Where is his co-accused who gave him the rifle to endanger black lives?"

Kwa-Dzana said:

"Accountable leader, not that one hiding behind Helen Zille's skirt."

Ferocious said:

"Son of the soil took advantage of being called CIC when he has never been to any war."

Moyabo Masipa was disappointed.

"What is this madness about? This may trip him and trip him badly."

nba_lilboujee said:

"Let him serve five years and have peace as a country."

Julius Malema rejects government of national unity

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Malema rejected the African National Congress's government of national unity.

Malema said he would not be a part of the GNU ANC's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, announced after an ANC National Executive Committee meeting.

