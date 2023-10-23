South African citizens want Economic Freedom Fighter's leader, Julius Malema, to be punished for the statements he made against Magistrate Twanet Olivier

Malema slammed Olivier, calling her incompetent after she threw out his bid to have his gun-firing case dismissed

Legal expert Sinawo Makangela debated the need for Malema to apologise and shed light on the issues Malema raised

Netizens overwhelmingly agreed that his words were uncalled for when Judges Matter demanded an apology from him

Netizens demanded that Julius Malema to be punished for calling Magistrate Twanet Olivier incompetent last week.

South Africans called for stricter punishment to be handed down to Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema after he called Magistrate Twanet Olivier incompetent.

His statements came after Olivier dismissed his bid to have his gun discharge case scrapped off the roll. Judges Matter called him out for his remarks and demanded that he apologise.

Malema calls Olivier 'incompetent'

Malema's controversial statements were made last week when he stood outside the East London Magistrate's Court and addressed EFF followers. According to Eyewitness News, juju slammed Olivier's judgement and called her incompetent. He further accused her ruling of being a sponsored judgment but did not clarify his meaning.

Judges Matter demands apology from Malema

In response to these remarks, Judges Matter's researcher, Mbekezeli Benjamin, remarked that if these remarks are left unchallenged, it would send a message to other judges, dissuading them from passing judgements against political figures with a large following. Benjamin further noted that Malema should retract his statements and issue an apology. Malema's attempt to have his case thrown out was dismissed as Olivier ruled that the state had enough evidence to proceed.

Legal expert disputes the need for apology

Sinawo Makangela, a legal expert and an attorney, questioned why Julius Malema has to apologise.

"His complaint against the judge was that the magistrate has been a latecomer in the court many times. At some point, he was throwing tantrums because the magistrate was nowhere to be found. He said it has been like that for the past many years as long as the case went on. Did Judges Matter dispute that or say anything about that?

"She came to court and left a judgement only for it to be brought by police, citing the separation of powers, especially judgment, something that must be known when it is delivered, that has been offended (sic). What is Judges Matter saying on this?"

SA reacts to Malema's comments

Netizens on Facebook responded to the call for Julius Malema to apologise.

Jeanne Smith said:

“Just make his punishment harder. Teach him a life lesson once and for all.”

Meyiwa Trial wrote:

This boy is taking the state and the judiciary for granted. It’s high time someone takes him head on.”

Vii Sivuyile asked:

“How is Malema wrong for making a political statement?”

Allan Davies hit back.

“How is it a political statement? It’s an allegation of dishonesty against a sitting magistrate in a criminal trial. There is nothing political about it.”

Katlego Choshi agreed.

“The comments were distasteful. You can’t be talking bad about judges whenever a judgement goes against you.”

