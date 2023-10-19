The Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema's attempt to have his gun discharge case thrown out has failed

Malema appeared before Magistrate Twanett Olivier at the East London Magistrates Court, who found that the state has enough evidence to try the Red Berets leader

Netizens debated over the judgement, with some saying that he would lose and others saying that he would win

Julius Malema lost his bid to have his gun discharge case dismissed. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema's bid to have his firearm case scrapped has been dismissed. Malema appeared at the East London Magistrates Court, and the Magistrate Twanett Olivier read the judgement. South Africans had mixed reactions, with some happy that Malema's request was dismissed.

Malema fails bid to dismiss the case

Malema's judgement came after Afriforum laid a charge against him and his bodyguard for allegedly firing a gun into the air at an EFF birthday celebration in 2018. Olivier pointed out that the state has enough evidence for the case to proceed and that Malema's team could not provide enough evidence to dismiss the case.

Malema was charged with the incident, which took place in the Eastern Cape. According to News24, He previously pleaded not guilty, invoked Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act and claimed that the state had no evidence against him.

South Africans have mixed feelings

Netizens on Facebook were pleased with the outcome, though some had misgivings.

Skumbuzo Sheddy Ngcamba said:

“He thinks he knows the law so much. Maybe he could have successfully had the case struck off the court in Harare, Bujumbura or Masvingo.”

Tumelo Rasomane wrote:

“The magistrate is captured by Afriforum. She made an error of justice. The state doesn’t have the prospect of a successful conviction.”

Clint Tatchell added:

“Well done to the Magistrate. He must abide by the country's laws like every other South African.”

Emmanuel Lesetja exclaimed:

“CIC will still win that case by the end of the trial.”

Kuwas Mikzos exclaimed:

“She’s taking chances, this one. The CIC Malema must appeal this nonsensical judgement in the High Court.”

