Natasha Thahane's baby may not be Orlando Pirates superstar Thembinkosi Lorch's child

According to a court statement during Nyoso's GBV trial, his lawyer excluded Thahane's child from his plea

The revelation could put rumours to bed, as netizens were convinced that Natasha was Mrs Lorch

Natasha Thahane's baby was excluded from Thembinkosi Lorch's plea statement during his GBV trial. Images: @taff_murda_, @thembinkosi_lorch_3

Aha, the Natasha Thahabe baby daddy mystery could put rumours to bed after Orlando Pirates forward player Thembinkosi Lorch's children were revealed in a court statement.

His lawyer, Pierre de Kock, read out the sentence plea for his GBV trial for the guilty verdict of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala at the Randburg Magistrate Court

Randburg Magistrate Court hears that Thembinkosi Lorch has two children

In a bid to get a lighter sentence for the superstar, De Kock told the court that Lorch has an eight-year-old and three-year-old, excluding Thahane's one-year-old, The South African reported:

“As a soccer player, his salary fluctuates, and his salary is roughly R50 000. He has to send money to his first child who lives with their mother in Qwa-Qwa, and he lives with his other child. My client will appreciate a suspended sentence,” said De Kock.

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch's relationship timeline

The Blood & Water actress and the footballer were on a baecation in Zanzibar when their secret romance was exposed on Twitter. Soon after, their affair became one of the favourites.

It wasn't long till netizens could no longer confirm the status of their romance as they would send mixed signals, like posting wedding pictures around the same time, which sparked rumours of them tying the knot.

When Natasha gave birth, her pregnancy was only known for a month after a gracious announcement but has never revealed her baby daddy or baby's face.

NPA drops DJ Maphorisa's assault charges

In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, the National Prosecuting Authority dropped the assault charges made by actress Thuli Phongolo against her ex-boyfriend DJ Maphorisa.

The new verdict after four court appearances had social media user users spotlighting the flaws in the South African justice system.

