The National Prosecuting Authority has withdrawn DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo's assault case

The Amapiano producer made his fourth appearance when he was acquitted of the charges made by his then-lover in May

The highly publicised case prompted the suspected Phongolo to move away from the social media spotlight

DJ Maphorisa walked away from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as a free man after assault charges made by Thuli Phongolo in May were withdrawn.

NPA withdraws assault case against Maphorisa

The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has announced that it has withdrawn the assault charges made by actress Thuli Phongolo for her lover Themba Sekowe after his legal team launched successful representations with the DPP.

His charges were previously escalated to the DPP due to overwhelming evidence after the former Generations: The Legacy actress attempted to withdraw the case, with the couple saying they would resolve the issue privately.

Maphorisa was arrested for assault

The DJing pair's secret romance came to light in May when Thuli had Phori spend the night in a Sandton jail for hitting her with open hands and strangling her after a lover's quarrel.

He was released the following day on bail and later had a G-Wahon and Porsche gifted for his girlfriend repossessed from her Sandton home.

Thuli Phongolo rumoured to be pregnant

The actress has been rumoured to be with child after she posted an unflattering picture which made the rounds:

@54722df76457445 assumed:

"What if he took back those cars because the baby is not his?"

@masenyamakola was spicy:

"If ke "Maphorisa-nyana" will see him/her immediately after birth, so far JazziQ le yena can claim the child."

@Tammy984 corrected:

"She never claimed that she's pregnant. People are just assuming."

@Rebone_L was disappointed:

"She can do better really. I hate it when girls date down."

@I_am_Bucie said:

"She had a gig the other day and wore a crop top just to clear these pregnancy allegations."

@TlNOTENDA calculated:

"Faith Nketsi’s recent IG story definitely got me thinking Thuli is pregnant."

Thuli P lands a Levi's campaign

In a related Briefly News story, the gorgeous actress promoted her partnership with denim company Levi's.

She flaunted her beautiful curves in a video for the Thuli Phongolo x Levi's 2023 Curvy Campaign, which had social media praising Maphorisa for his fine choice of women.

