Cyan Boujee recently showed off some of her gifts after celebrating her 23rd birthday

The YouTuber received boxed on boxes designer gifts and was spoiled with multiple bouquets of roses

Netizens were gagging over Sesi Cyan's birthday spoils and how thoughtful her boyfriend was

Cyan Boujee had fans gagging at her birthday spoils. Images: cyan.boujee24



Cyan Boujee recently celebrated her birthday and finally gave netizens a look at all the gifts she received.

Cyan Boujee does birthday unboxing

Our fave, Cyan Boujee, recently celebrated her 23rd birthday and nearly broke the internet with her sultry birthday looks.

The controversial YouTuber is way past the drama she was involved in and celebrated another trip around the sun with luxury spoils.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sesi Cyan showed fans how her loved ones spoiled her rotten with designer purchases and stunning roses that forced her to buy new vases.

She shared the full video on her YouTube page, which is fast approaching 50K views in just a day:

Mzansi reacts to Cyan Boujee's gifts

Netizens couldn't get enough of Sesi Cyan's birthday spoils, especially those from her mysterious boyfriend:

nicole_zimba_ said:

"Love them! Please keep them coming!"

melow_sparkles showed love to Cyan:

"I love this for you. I hope that you'll be in this happy era tot tot."

thatospaces wrote:

"You do not know me, but you tend to make my day."

Nhleti was impressed:

"Your boyfriend knows how to gift! His gifts are so thoughtful and beautiful."

Tlc_lele posted:

"The fifts! Relatable and thoughtful! Most of them she will use them for a long time. I also notice that her circle really loves her and she appreciates them with whatever they come with. We all know what some influencer's gift reviews would be like. Love this."

zamakhumalo76 responded:

"Your boyfriend is so thoughtful; those gifts are everything."

londomukwevho179 commented:

"Your man! He's the best!"

