Controversial influencer Cyan Boujee has made headlines once again on social media

Many netizens continue to bash her on Twitter (X) for her unimpressive DJing skills

An online user recently posted a video of her playing at a club dressed in a raunchy outfit on social media

The controversial influencer and vlogger Cyan Boujee once again became the talk of the town regarding her performance at clubs.

Cyan Boujee's DJing skills under scrutiny again on X

The young DJ and entrepreneur doesn't seem to catch a break as she always makes headlines on social media and has videos going viral on Twitter (X). Recently, the DJ was scrutinised regarding her skills in the ones and twos.

An online user, @Am_Blujay, posted a recent video of Cyan performing at Cofi in Midrand. Still, the clip shows the star doing nothing but pressing a button more than once and dancing, wearing a raunchy outfit on his Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"How she keep pressing buttons and nothing changes is still a miracle."

Netizens react to Cyan's recent clip

Many netizens reacted to Cyan's video on social media. See what some had to say about her DJing skills:

@MalumeRichie commented:

"But they keep booking her."

@stackx__ wrote:

"Pre-Mix … she has a ghost dj who does these mixes for her."

@Gats_Jr questioned:

"So they just hire her just for her nakedness?"

@LovethL45957 responded:

"This happens everywhere, especially in the music industry, if you notice. It's no longer about talent; it's all about selling your body."

@iamarnoldworld replied:

"These are the female DJs all they do is show their bodies and play non stops."

@_clyle commented:

"Showing us goodies and playing non-stop music."

Cyan Boujee turns heads in figure-hugging jumpsuit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee always splashes on social media with her new look. Recently, the controversial media personality turned heads with her latest photo.

Cyan Boujee loves the attention she gets from social media users after her procedure in Turkey a few weeks ago. The socialite and DJ has been showing off her banging body on the timeline, even in cold weather.

