South African media personality Boity Thulo slammed all bad drivers on social media

The rapper and sangoma shared a tweet where she dragged all the bad drivers that block the emergency lane during traffic

Many netizens on social media agreed with the star and shared how frustrating these bad drivers are on the road

Boity Thulo speaks out about bad drivers on the road. Image: @boity

South African rapper Boity Thulo recently went on a rant on social media, capturing the attention of many netizens.

Boity Thulo blasts bad drivers

The multi-talented media personality Boity Thulo became the talk of town once again after a mishap on the Grammy Awards Red Carpet earlier this year.

Recently, Thulo went on a rant on her Twitter (X) page, where she blasted all the bad drivers who consistently block the emergency lane during heavy traffic.

She wrote:

"There are few people as selfish and twisted as those who drive and block the emergency lane during traffic while ambulance trucks are rushing to save lives, begging you to get TF out the way Disgusting behaviour!!"

See the post below:

Netizens react to her rant

See what other netizens had to say about Boity's rant on social media:

@deyi_Mcebisi wrote:

"Taxi drivers mostly."

@uHlengz said:

"Makes my blood boil as well."

@BeardedPriest1 commented:

"People don’t even stop and pull over for ambulances anymore. It’s sickening. You getting to the place you’re rushing to go isn’t worth slowing down a vehicle which a mere matter of seconds could be the difference between life and death. People have become so selfish."

@masalane77 responded:

"Ehh......well noted."

@MalomeMabena replied:

"Ele gore o nale emergency?"

@AfricanNapo mentioned:

"Throw lighting Gogo."

