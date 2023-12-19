Boity Thulo recently partied up a storm at Cassper Nyovest's Billiato all-white party

The Wuz Dat rapper praised her ex-boyfriend's party, saying it was the most fun she's had in ages

Netizens were sceptical of Boity's appearance at Mufasa's party and sparked rumours that they may be dating again

Boity Thulo showered Cassper Nyovest with praise for hosting an amazing get-together with his Billiato all-white party. Images: boity, casspernyovest

Boity Thulo had the time of her life at Cassper Nyovest's Billiato all-white party. The Tito Mboweni hitmaker hosted a star-studded get-together, celebrating his 33rd birthday with some celebrity friends.

However, Mzansi looked beyond Boity's praise for her ex-boyfriend's party and questioned if they were back together.

Boity Thulo praises Cassper Nyovest's party

Cassper Nyovest recently turned 33 years old and hosted a slew of Mzansi celebrities for his Billiato all-white party at his home.

Among the stars at the luxurious mansion party were Somizi Mhlongo, Billiato brand ambassador Toss, and Mufasa's ex-girlfriend, Boity Thulo, who couldn't stop praising Mufasa's party.

In an Instagram post, the Wuz Dat rapper looked back at the fantastic time she had at her ex's party, saying it was the most fun she's had in a while:

"Last night was mad real!! I haven’t had so much fun in ages! From Billiato to Konka! Yoh, I ate my youth yesterday!"

Mzansi reacts to Boity's post

Netizens gave Boity Thulo and Cassper Nyovest a bombastic side eye in suspicion while encouraging the couple to patch things up:

thee.jayde said:

"You and Cassper in the same picture."

marysakwiya proposed:

"They should just get back together."

nhlanhloshezi wrote:

"Where the water once stood, it will return."

slk_map asked:

"Are you back together, or is this just for Christmas?"

thee_african_son pleaded:

"Reunion nyana of you and Cass?"

c_breeze_s asked:

"Boity, are you back with Cass?"

dunisani87 was curious:

'So, you went to your ex's house party?"

