Award-winning rapper and entrepreneur Boity Thulo clapped back at trolls recently

The star responded to people who were mocking her after a clip of her being pushed at the Grammy's red carpet went viral

The Whuz Dat hitmaker shared some sizzling pictures of herself at the Grammy Awards

Award-winning rapper Boitumelo 'Boity' Thulo had some damage control done after she was mocked on social media recently about her awkward moment at the Grammy's. This came after the star was spotted with Kefilwe Mabote attending the 66th Grammy Awards in LA.

Boity Thulo claps back at trolls

The 33-year-old rapper and entrepreneur Boity Thulo recently made headlines after a video of herself being pushed on the 66th Grammy Awards red carpet went viral.

Shortly after the star was dragged and trolled on social media, she responded to everyone making fun of her as she shared several sizzling pictures of herself on the red carpet of the Grammy's. The star posted the pictures on her Instagram page and wrote:

"It’s been a beautiful week."

Fans compliment Boity

Shortly after she shared the pictures on social media, many of her fans flooded her comment section with complimentary messages. See some of the responses below:

bridgetmasinga said:

"Puuuuurfection."

bontle.modiselle wrote:

"Gorgeous."

lootlove2 responded:

"Perfect!!!"

darrylskits complimented:

"You shoulda gotten a Grammy for that outfit."

keamogetswe_iv replied:

"The way bak’pushe ngakhona Boity umuhle so kodwa."

bong.anishabalala commented:

"Please never again this is not grammy red carpet dress this is a piece of fabric for a.party with somizi or a night club after party this is not glamour very dissapointed."

stephythemakeupartist mentioned:

"Gorgeous gorgeous girl."

ancillarnombewu shared:

"You’re glowing mama."

