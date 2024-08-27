Influencer Cyan Boujee Celebrates Her Birthday As She Turns 23, Fans Wish Her Well: “Happy Birthday”
- The controversial influencer Cyan Boujee celebrated yet another 365 days around the sun
- The star celebrated her birthday on Saturday, 24 August 2024, as she turned 23
- The star posted some cute pictures of herself all glammed up on her Instagram page recently
The South African controversial Cyan Boujee celebrated another 365 days around the sun.
Cyan Boujee turns 23
The YouTuber and DJ Cyan Boujee, whose real name is Honour Zuma, recently celebrated her birthday on Saturday, 24 August 2024, and she turned 24.
The star shared some stunning pictures of herself glammed up on her Instagram page to celebrate her special day with her fans and followers.
Afrotainment boss DJ Tira celebrated his 48th birthday with his friends and family on Saturday, 24 August 2024.
She captioned the pictures:
"23."
See the pictures below:
Netizens wish Cyan Boujee a happy birthday
Shortly after she posted the pictures on social media, many netizens wished the baddest controversial YouTuber and influencer a happy birthday. See some of the comments below:
Lerato Kganyago wished the star a happy birthday:
"Happy Birthday my nana."
Lerato Nxumalo wrote:
"Happy Birthday to the SWEETEST girl I know ! I hope you have a blast my angel."
smlkk said:
"Happy birthday pretty face."
hlogi_mash_ responded:
"Happy birthday letleke laka maal."
celmaa._ replied:
"Happy Birthday To My Favorite Girl."
hope_ramafalo_ commented:
"Happy birthday my Doll face. I love you soo much."
kaymoh_the_mc mentioned:
"Sesi maaaan opila my love happy birthday chomi."
Cyan Boujee turns heads in figure-hugging jumpsuit
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee always splashes on social media with her new look. Recently, the controversial media personality turned heads with her latest photo.
Cyan Boujee loves the attention she gets from social media users after her procedure in Turkey a few weeks ago. The socialite and DJ has been showing off her banging body on the timeline, even in cold weather.
