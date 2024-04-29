The media personality and rapper Boity Thulo recently celebrated her birthday

The star, who turned 34 on Sunday, 28 April 2024, wrote herself a heartwarming birthday message on Instagram

Many fans and followers of the Whuz Dat hitmaker flooded her comment section and wished her a happy birthday

Boity Thulo celebrated her birthday recently. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Famous media personality and businesswoman Boity Thulo celebrates yet another year around the sun, and she made the most out of it.

Boity Thulo turns 34

The star recently celebrated her birthday after a video of the South African rapper being pushed around at the Grammy Awards has gone viral on social media.

Not so long ago, the Whuz Dat hitmaker turned 34. She wrote and wished herself the happiest birthday in a heartwarming Instagram post on her timeline. She wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOITUMELO. Bittersweet but an incredibly blessed day nonetheless. Thank you Father God for another year and for being by my side throughout my life. Amen."

See the post below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also wished the rapper a happy birthday on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Happy birthday Boity...She's turning 34 today."

See the post below:

Many fans and followers wished her happy birthday

Many social media users wished the star a happy birthday. See some of the comments below:

@General_Sport7 wrote:

"34 already? Looking amazing, #HappyBirthday Boity."

@MalekTrendz said:

"Happy birthday Boity."

@SelloMo97395692 tweeted:

"Happy birthday Queen."

@matukanek commented:

"Happy birthday to her."

thickleeyonce responded:

"Happy Birthday Boits. Lelo’s beautiful spirit will forever take care of you, you’ve gained such a wonderful angel."

lulu_hela replied:

"Happy birthday, Boit! Sending you so much love and blessings!"

papi.nicetingz wrote:

"Haaaaaaa! Yeah!! Aowa bathong Happy birthday chomi."

tums_1 said:

"Happiest Birthday Bitso, please stay true to who you are."

Source: Briefly News