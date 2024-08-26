Businesswoman and socialite Gugu Khathi recently celebrated her husband, DJ Tira's birthday

The reality TV star shared multiple pictures of themselves on her Instagram page

The former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star also penned a heartfelt happy birthday message to her hubby

Gugu Khathi wished her husband, DJ Tira, a happy birthday. Image: @gugu.khathi

Source: Instagram

One of Mzansi's power couples, DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi has again made headlines on social media as the reality TV star celebrates her husband's special day.

Gugu Khathi pens heartwarming message for DJ Tira

DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi, the couple that always sticks together through thick and thin, have become the talk of the town recently. The former Real Housewives of Johannesburg cast member Gugu wished her husband a birthday and wrote a heartwarming message for him.

Earlier, the star posted several pictures of them from when they were young on her Instagram page, along with a message for her hubby.

She wrote:

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life! You’ve been my friend, my partner, my husband, and the amazing dad of our little ones for 18 incredible years. I am so grateful for every moment we’ve shared. Thank you for being my ride-or-die, my rock, and my greatest blessing. Here’s to many more adventures together! I love you endlessly!"

See the post below:

Netizens wish DJ Tira a happy birthday

Shortly after the star shared the message, many netizens on social media wished DJ Tira a happy birthday. See some of the comments below:

andilencube commented:

"Damn! It’s been 18 already?!! Congrats on that and happy to Makoya."

nhlanhla_mafu wrote:

"I can tell so many stories about the 1st picture, I love you guys."

norma.mngoma responded:

"Happy birthday to your hubby friend."

yolandamukondi__international replied:

"Happy birthday to malume."

lufuno_matshidza mentioned:

"The Khathi’s frame one is everything, happiest birthday Malome."

