Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has splashed money on his mother in celebration of her 75th birthday

The cultural meaning behind this practice according to the actor, is that it symbolises love and respect

Dwayne had penned a sweet message for his mother on her birthday and lauded her kind heart as they sang together

Dwayne Johnson Splashes Cash on His Mother for 75th Birthday, Explains the Meaning Behind Practice

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has once again showcased his remarkable devotion as a son. The renowned actor recently marked his mother, Ata Johnson's birthday, generously sharing his affection for her through multiple heartfelt posts with his fans.

Dwayne and mom dance on her special day

In a recent post, the Black Adam star splashed money on his mother in celebration of her birthday as she turned 75 years old. He explained the cultural meaning behind this practice.

According to the actor, it symbolises love and respect for a person. His post reads:

"Grand finale of my mom’s 75th birthday, her Samoan Taualuga. (our culture’s final and beautiful monumental moment). You can see, hear and feel the mana and pride in this moment. Throwing money is our acknowledgement of great love and respect."

The Rock urged other people to respect their parents while they can.

"Regardless of where you come from in this crazy world, we gotta cherish every moment we have with our mom & dads with all our love and respect."

Dwayne sings with his mother

Dwayne had penned a sweet message for his mother on her birthday and lauded her kind heart as they sang together. He even mentioned how he feels like the luckiest son on earth.

"Before I even start singing to my mom her special Happy Birthday song, she starts to cry. Probably because I always sing in keys that don’t exist. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM!!!

"75 years of experience, wisdom, hard times, good times, laughter, mana, and yet thru it all — you TRULY have the KINDEST HEART I have ever known. I feel like the luckiest son on earth."

Dwanye channels David Beckham on Halloween

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tapped into his inner David Beckham and pulled off an impressive look for Halloween.

The costume even got the approval of the soccer star, who said The Rock won and hinted at dressing up as him in 2024.

Fans also approved the look and shared some hilarious reactions, with one stating that there's an uncanny resemblance.

Source: Briefly News