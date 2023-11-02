Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tapped into his inner David Beckham and pulled off an impressive look for Halloween

The costume even got the approval of the soccer star, who said he won and hinted at dressing up as The Rock in 2024

Fans also approved the look and shared some hilarious reactions to it, with one stating that there might be an uncanny resemblance

Now that Halloween 2023 has come to a close, certain celebrity costumes are still sparking conversations. One noteworthy outfit was Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's, where he transformed into the famous soccer star David Beckham.

The Rock's Halloween costume gets a thumbs up

This striking appearance by the A-list actor created quite a buzz. To begin with, he flawlessly embodied the iconic image of soccer star David Beckham in his football uniform.

His attention to detail, including his hair and facial expressions, contributed to the overall success of the costume.

One factor that peeps were not too happy about was The Rock's usage of a fake jersey. People thought that with his success and his title of one of the wealthiest actors in the world, he would go the extra mile to purchase a real jersey.

Sharing his look, The Rock even mentioned his name which is: Bla-Moan Beckham.

David Beckham approves

The costume even got the approval of the David Beckham, who posted the images and said he won and hinted at dressing up as The Rock in 2024.

"And the winner is @therock looking good man I know what I’m going as next year."

But he did note that he should have gotten a bigger shirt:

"I mean, I thought I was looking in the mirror. Looking good, man you might need a bigger jersey."

Peeps react to The Rock's costume

Fans also approved the look and shared some hilarious reactions to it, with one stating that there might be an uncanny resemblance.

itsshinehard joked:

"Hahahahaa I love the new Beck."

johnswlee laughed:

"I think the shirt’s too small Dwayne."

trevorholmes86 joked:

"David Peckham."

taxco said:

"Uncanny resemblance."

jahir_ochampion shared:

"The best one boss."

Hollywood striking actors boycott certain costumes

