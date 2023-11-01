Rapper Nadia Nakai was crowned the winner as she rocked a very disturbing Halloween look

Bragga fans dubbed her costume as the best because she looked ravishing and equally scary at the same time

Some Mzansi celebs pulled out all the stops for their Halloween costumes, and they too, shocked the internet

Nadia Nakai pulled out all the stops for her Halloween look. Image: @nadia_nakai

Halloween 2023 came and went, but the looks from some of our mzansi stars continue to have the internet shook. Rapper Nadia Nakai donned a very disturbing Halloween look, but her level of dedication to it made her entire fit gorgeous.

Nadia Nakai dresses up as an evil bride

Bragga was crowned one of this year's top contenders for the Halloween 2023 crown. She showcased a rather unsettling Halloween appearance, with some viewers interpreting it as that of an eerie bride.

She captioned her post:

"Remember me??? Coco. Happy Halloween."

Fans think Bragga won Halloween 2023

Nadia Nakai's admirers hailed her costume as the finest, praising her for appearing both stunning and chilling simultaneously.

leoamour_sa lauded:

"Everything about this pic is so perfect. Credits to the makeup artist."

clairise.txc said:

"You killed it."

keneii_lwet added:

"Killed this look. Man I love it mama."

mbaliy_sithole added:

"We have a Winner here!!!"

lee__nxumal said:

"You made sure with this one. Absolutely love it. Job well done sis."

More celebs killed their Hallloween looks

Some Mzansi celebs pulled out all the stops for their Halloween costumes, and they too, shocked the internet. This includes DBN Gogo and Lerato Kganyago.

Dbn Gogo showed off her spooky side, while Lerato went for the late R&B singers Aaliyah and Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes.

Check out DBN Gogo's look:

Uncle Waffles dresses up as Nicki Minaj for Halloween

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, international Amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles impersonated American rapper Nicki Minaj.

The Peacock Revisit hitmaker nailed everything, from her pose to her make-up and overall attire, making her look like the Anaconda hitmaker.

Although mzansi is still scratching their heads as to why African stars are celebrating Halloween, some of our stars just cannot seem to shake off the trend.

