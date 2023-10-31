Two men hilariously ranted about the odd-looking skopo they devoured in a trending TikTok video

The sheep's head with a striking resemblance to a human skull is seen in the clip and raised suspicions

Mzansi netizens responded with funny comments and heightened concerns about the sheep's skull

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A plate of skopo raised questions on social media. Image:Stocko photo/Getty and @tlouofficial

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of two guys complaining about the skopo they ate in left people in stitches.

The skull of the sheep head looked suspiciously like a human skull in the clip.

Two men devour a skopo

The guys polished the meat off the skopo and were stunned by the image that was staring at them after that.

PAY ATTENTION:

They jokingly said they had been repeatedly throwing up because the eerie skull. One of the guys also mentions that the skopo smelled like Camphor lotion in the stomach churning video.

Sheep head video trends

The hilarious video uploaded on the TikTok account @tlouofficial was seen by more than 274,000 views and was liked over 12,000 times.

Watch the video below:

Hilarious TikTok commentary

Viewers reacted to the video with hilarious commentary, fueling the fear that the gents cannibalised a poor soul.

See some of the comments below:

@_justmpho posted:

"Bathong lesilo."

@cornflake_boy shared:

"My bro has been missing since Halloween, I'm worried."

@dmasenya02 stated:

"Lena leja batho"

@thato0937 mentioned:

"Forensics will never solve this case of the missing person."

@lizzymahltsi99nana said:

"It's a cold case finish and klaar."

@mathetem commented:

"Loving the choir and praise singer in the background."

@documentingmylife247 noted:

"You can’t tell me Pedi people aren’t funny."

@manunu128 added:

"Skopo sao nkga camphor."

@missca_16 said:

"You made my morning. The background voice tjoo."

@nolwaziiii.n wrote:

"Noma ninga thini wu muntu lona."

Local man launches pizza business from his shack, offers community more options than kota or skopo

In another article, Briefly News reported that Themba Limekhaya has successfully launched Mkhukhu Pizza and just like the name says he sells pizza from his shack.

His tasty pizzas are a hit with the people in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, where people are more accustomed to ordering kota or skopo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News