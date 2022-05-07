Themba Limekhaya used to work as a freelance photographer, taking photos of people's weddings and events

One of his clients taught him how to make pizzas and it changed his life forever, after perfecting his recipe he launched Mkhukhu Pizza

Now the people of Orange Farm have more choices when it comes to fast food and they don't have to only choose between kota and skopo

Themba Limekhaya has successfully launched Mkhukhu Pizza and just like the name says he sells pizza from his shack.

His tasty pizzas are a hit with the people in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, where people are more accustomed to ordering kota or skopo.

Themba Limekhaya has made quite a splash in Orange Farm with his pizzas. Photo credit: Mkhukhu Pizza

Source: Facebook

He used to work as a freelance photographer but hung up his camera after he asked a client to teach him how to make pizzas.

Themba worked on his recipe for a while, learning how to perfect it and after a few people tasted his pizza he knew it would be a hit. He launched Mkhukhu Pizza and hasn't looked back.

He offers a range of toppings Russian, chicken mayo, mince and bacon. The chicken mayo is particularly popular with his customers.

The established pizza franchises are far more sophisticated than what he has to offer but the locals appreciate the quality of his product according to the Daily Sun.

