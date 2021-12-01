A 63-year-old man has been lauded for his dedication to serving ice cream to the resident of Soweto

Sipho Mtshali's soft-serve ice cream van has been driving the streets of Soweto for the past 45 years and he has become a household name

His impressive story is truly inspiring as people who bought ice cream from him when he was a kid are now taking their own children to him

63-year-old Sipho Mtshali has been selling ice cream in Soweto for a whole 45 years. According to a Twitter post by @KasiEconomy, Mr Mtshali's music from his ice cream van is a well-known melody that has been playing from the apartheid regime times.

Mtshali stated that he fondly remembers the round baby faces of his first customers. Those kids are now adults who bring their own children to buy ice cream from his soft-serve van that has turned him into a popular name on the streets.

Briefly News' readers were just as motivated by Mr Mtshali's story and shared tons of happy comments directed to him.

A 63-year-old man who sells ice cream in Soweto has been doing so for 45 years. Image: @KasiEconomy



Briefly News' readers are beyond inspired by Mr Mtshali's ice cream service

Oka Neccy Padrao shared:

"63-45=18. So uncle indeed you are a great motivation to the younger generation."

Keke Sibisi said:

"Easier said than done, well done Bra Sipho, we will always support your business with all our Children. Thanks to you."

Rochydzwa Rochie Mudau wrote:

"He sells ice cream in Diepkloof, Soweto. I know him and every Saturday he passes by my house and we enjoy your ice cream Mr Mtshali."

Lorraine Kruger commented:

"Well done, sir."

Sindi Msthali added:

"Big up brother thank you for raising the flag."

Halala: EC woman who dropped out of varsity used R350 to start catering business

In other inspiring news, Briefly News recently reported that another local woman has decided to turn the low R350 child support grant payment into a profitable business idea. Pumla Gobelo launched her small business, Mbuks Catering Services in the province of the Eastern Cape.

The young lady is a dropout from varsity but her situation didn’t limit her ability to become a successful businesswoman.

Gobelo says she started her business after leaving the Vaal University of Technology in Johannesburg and opted to look for a different source of income.

