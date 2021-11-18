Halala: EC Woman Who Dropped Out of Varsity Used R350 to Start Catering Business

Pumla Gobelo is another influential woman who used the R350 child support grant to launch her own catering business

Gobelo is the owner of Mbuks Catering Services and serves her Eastern Cape clients in Butterworth after dropping out of varsity

The bubbly woman says she always wanted to own her mobile kitchen unit and eventually managed to buy it after 10 years

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Another local woman has decided to turn the low R350 child support grant payment into a profitable business idea. Pumla Gobelo launched her small business, Mbuks Catering Services in the province of the Eastern Cape.

The young lady is a dropout from varsity but her situation didn’t limit her ability to become a successful businesswoman.

Gobelo says she started her business after leaving the Vaal University of Technology in Johannesburg and opted to look for a different source of income.

Pumla Gobelo is hailed on social media. Image: @MbuksCateringService/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Pumla Gobelo launched her business in Butterworth in 2011

The ambitious lady elaborates that she dropped out of her third year at varsity and says some people don’t believe she started with the R350 grant. Her story is documented by Food for Mzansi and she said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Some people don’t believe I started this business with R350 from child support. I wanted to own a mobile kitchen but had no funds. 10 years later, boom I had funds to own one. I wake up every day and hustle, the feedback is always positive.”

Mbuks catering also headed online to post this influential story with her followers. As things stand, it seems the lady is serving traditional food from pap and meat to fast food items such as hot chips.

The post reads:

Light Esprado said:

“Mbuks wethu.”

Lady uses R350 grant to start a small business, now makes R400 daily

Checking out a related article, Briefly News published that big business moves almost always start small.

A Limpopo woman knows this very well, having started her ever-growing muffin business when she lost her job during the worst parts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mavis Maluleka decided she might venture into entrepreneurship, even though she only received R350 monthly from her government grant. The determined young woman put together what little she had and started selling muffins at R10 a pop in her own community.

Today, her small investment has paid off as she now makes R400 on an average day. The hustler is definitely proving no matter your circumstances, hard work can always affect positive change.

Source: Briefly.co.za