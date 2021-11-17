A Nothern Cape-based woman is injecting the Italian flavour but with a local twist into her community

The woman used the R350 SASSA Social relief of distress grant she received to start a pizza business in December

Saffas online were mostly full of praise for the initiative the woman took to turn the tide of her situation

A Northern Cape lady is proving that with the right dose of determination, even the smallest amount of money can go the distance.

Choosing a traditionally non-township cuisine, the inspiring woman, Clemmy Mohapi, who is located in Ikhutseng township south of Warrenton, is hitting all the right notes courtesy of the homely pizzas she makes.

A woman in the Northern Cape has taken to delivering pizza South African-style. Image: @KasiEconomy.

Heading to Twitter in celebration of her delectable craft, the @KasiEconomy Twitter page shared several snaps of the ordinarily Italian flattened dough dish.

The post read:

"Meet Clemmy Mohapi from Ikhutseng township in the Northern Cape. She started a pizza business last year in December with her R350 unemployment grant. She sells medium, large and super large delicious pizzas and they start from R60 to R135."

One image shows Mohapi already having made one of her flavourful pizzas, while another displays the assortments available.

Feeling their hunger stirred, Saffas took to the comments section to share their best reactions to the post.

Mzansi applauds local flavour

Briefly News brings readers several notable comments below.

@Ca98545103 wrote:

"Better than Roman's Pizza in my books."

@_Wangoo said:

"We love it. But why aren't there South African colors on the box?? (if it's hers)"

@Deesplly added:

"Brilliant stuff from the lady. Stories like inspire to start something but I'm too lazy and stupid."

@Lungelo58156351 mentioned:

"Big up young entrepreneurs. I'm proud."

Woman uses little money she has to open own business, inspires SA

In related news to inspire Mzansi, Briefly News previously reported that Sithabile Mazibuko of Newcastle wowed Mzansi with her entrepreneurial drive and her absolutely divine ice-creams.

Pictures of her treats have South Africans drooling as they head into summer. It's not hard to see Mazibuko as an inspiration as she literally "started from the bottom" and took the steps needed to pursue her dream and rake in the cash.

Fear and doubt are expected but that didn't stop this powerhouse as she used the little resources she had to open her business.

Images of her ice-creams had social media buzzing as people flooded to the comments section on a post shared by Briefly News to show support or find out where they can get their sweet treat.

Source: Briefly.co.za