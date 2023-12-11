Global site navigation

Cyan Boujee Allows Fans To Touch Her BBL While Performing, SA Reacts: “As Long as She’s Comfortable”
Cyan Boujee Allows Fans To Touch Her BBL While Performing, SA Reacts: “As Long as She’s Comfortable”

by  Privie Kandi
  • DJ Cyan Boujee sparked outrage after allowing fans to touch her bums during a recent performance
  • While some praised her for restricting the interaction to female fans, critics accused her of seeking attention and questioned her career choices
  • Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post, many asked what the star does for a living

Cyan Boujee is making headlines for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial media personality recently left Mzansi at a loss for words when she allowed some of her fans to touch her bum while dancing on the stage.

Cyan Boujee's fans slap her BBL during a performance
Cyan Boujee sparked mixed reactions after allowing her fans to touch her bums. Image: @cyan.boujee24
Cyan Boujee's fans touch her bum during a performance

Controversial South African media personality and DJ Cyan Boujee is ready to do anything to make sure she delivers fire performances to her fans. The star who has been criticised for her DJing skills and boring sets recently switched things up with her dance moves.

A video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter by the popular gossip blog MDN News shows the star channelling her inner Zodwa Wabantu. The star danced and allowed some female fans to slap her BBL.

Watch the video below:

Cyan Boujee's fans share thoughts on her video

Social media users weighed in on the viral video. Some commended her for only allowing female fans to slap her BBL. Many said Cyan Boujee is doing anything to trend on social media.

@Rathipa_Rampedi said:

"Wake me up when some guy tries to marry her, and it will happen, they always do"

@Ihhashi_Turkei added:

"As long as she’s comfortable."

@Ltd_Pty_ added:

"At the Haters Association headquarters, we are pleased that her fans finally got a chance to play with that ruby ball."

@savenoho commented:

"I bet she doesn't feel anything with all that silicone in her."

@m00Gale wrote:

"So she’s basically a female skomota? I mean what do these people actually do for a living?"

Cyan Boujee flaunts her BBL in stunning 2-piece swimsuit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee knows how to get Mzansi's attention. The controversial media personality recently had the streets buzzing when her video went viral.

Controversial media personality and club hostess Cyan Boujee is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The star who made headlines after accusing Prince Kaybee of leaking her saucy videos has shared a video that got Mzansi buzzing.

