Amapiano vocalist Nkosazana Daughter impressed many fans with her angelic voice

A clip of the Nomathemba hitmaker was shared on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many fans were wowed by how effortlessly beautiful and talented the singer is

Nkosazana Daughter Impressed fans with her singing. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

The 23-year-old amapiano vocalist never ceases to amaze social media users with her singing and, recently, a video of herself trended online.

Nkosazana Daughter's angelic voice wows netizens

The Nomathemba hitmaker recently left many of her fans wanting more of her voice after a viral video of herself singing was posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the news and gossip page MDNews.

The news page shared the clip and captioned it:

"Nkosana Daughter is very talented."

See the video below:

Fans praise the vocalist on social media

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many netizens and fans flooded the comment section with complimentary messages:

@Okuhle_CFM praised:

"She's really gifted."

@Sifisov1 complimented:

"She's talented indeed and effortlessly beautiful."

@Anthony_Aloye_O applauded:

"This is so awesome to see."

@Nini51372352 wrote:

"So talented."

@khubedus45004 responded:

"Very talented this one."

@Lakat25 replied:

"Nkosazana, you are my crush."

@Mz_Carter__ said:

"She’s great."

Nkosazana Daughter divides TikTok with her dance skills

Social media users seemingly feel like Nkosazana Daughter should stick to singing and leave dancing for those who can. This conversation started when the star took to her TikTok page to share a short clip of her dancing session.

The now-viral video attracted several comments from fans who were saying she was not a good dancer. The star fired back, saying she was not dancing to please anyone. She said:

"The problem with people like you is that you think we are not human, and for that, we must be robots. No, Lala I don’t do anything to please no one, just having fun."

Nkosazana Daughter showers in money from fans

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to fans throwing money at Nkosazana Daughter during a show.

The singer recently celebrated her 23rd birthday and took to the club for a night out. She was met with Nelson Mandelas from generous fans.

