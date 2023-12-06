The viral dance sensation Skomota shared that he wants to work with certain artists

During a sit-down interview, he said he wants to work with the late rappers AKA and Ricky Rick and also DJ Fresh

Many social media users were in awe of him wanting to work with artists who have died

Dance sensation Skomota said he wants to work with Ricky Rick and AKA. Image: @Motheo2009, @JuxYogi

Source: Twitter

The viral dance sensation Skomota spotted vibing with Makhadzi recently trended online after his hilarious interview clip of him wanting to work with artists who died went viral.

Skomota wants to work with AKA and Ricky Rick

Skomota has been making headlines recently, and in the latest news, the dance sensation made a hilarious request during a sit-down interview. He mentioned that in future, he wants to work with the late AKA and Ricky Rick after being told the two hip hop stars have passed on. He also wants to work with his 'friend' DJ Fresh.

A Twitter (X) @Shonny_SA posted the short clip of the interview on social media and he captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Skomota was asked who he would like to work with."

Watch the video below:

Netizens were in stitches after seeing the video

After watching the short clip, netizens were left in stitches, with some laughing at his reaction even after being told by the interviewer that the two artists he mentioned had died. See some of the comments below:

@Ori_RSA laughed:

"LOL, DJ AKA."

@tebza_wa_moisa shared:

"@DJFreshSA, you don’t tell us that you and Skomota are besties."

@Anele0923 wrote:

"Hawema kodwa ungenzan 'KK', lol."

@moflavadj said:

"Lol, Heyi thibang!"

@KabeloMohlah02 joked:

"lol DJ AKA Nkosiyam. DJ Fresh ke mfana gage??"

@Matlho_amy mentioned:

"Bathong, not DJ AKA."

@Joephadima commented:

"Was tryna make sure fresh is still alive."

Makhadzi and Skomota’s SAMAs performance trends

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi stole the spotlight at the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) held at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday night.

The Limpopo songstress not only clinched the Best Traditional Album award but also delivered a show-stopping performance that left the audience in awe.

Source: Briefly News