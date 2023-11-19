Makhadzi closed the 29th South African Music Awards at SunBet Arena with an electrifying performance

Social media sensation Skomota joined the Ghanama hitmaker on stage showcasing his viral dance moves

The heartwarming collaboration has become a trending topic, and many viewers said it was the highlight of the event

Makhadzi and Skomota performed at the 29th South African Music Awards. Image: @makhadzisa and @skomota

Makhadzi stole the spotlight at the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) held at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday night.

The Limpopo songstress not only clinched the Best Traditional Album award but also delivered a show-stopping performance that left the audience in awe.

Dance performance with Skomota

Adding an extra layer to her performance, Makhadzi brought out social media sensation Ngwana Sesi, popularly known as Skomota, to share the stage.

The 38-year-old man from Limpopo dazzled the audience and viewers with his viral dance.

Praise for Makhadzi's gesture

Fans praised Makhadzi for sharing the limelight and providing a platform for Skomota to show his talent.

SAMAs' viral moment

Snippets of the performance are trending. Mzansi people on social media are writing congratulatory messages and praising Makhadzi for her musical achievement and kindness.

See some of the comments below:

@user5827599957508 said:

"Makhadzi has a good heart I salute her."

@cellular_jnr wrote:

"Makhadzi should be blessed more and more for bringing Skomota on SAMA’s stage."

@Excellent_Singo asked:

"What If Skomota Ke Morena Jeso?"

@Modeva20 mentioned:

"Limpopo entertainment industry bears no jealousy. The support is out of this world."

@kabelochamp82 noted:

"God bless those who found the best in our Skomota. Ngwana wa sesi to the world."

@dieumerci posted:

"Limpopo people are always supporting each other."

@michey_57 commented:

"Makhadzi has a good heart. She made his birthday memorable, live on TV."

@theunknownnj0 mentioned:

@thelmadiamond added:

"Mara Makhadzi is a queen with a golden heart. May God continue to bless her."

SAMAs provide clarity on funding for 29th awards

In another article, Briefly News reported that the 29th Annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs) have provided some clarity on the funding for the awards ceremony held in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The awards organisers refuted various media reports which stated that they received funding of R28 million from the provincial government.

