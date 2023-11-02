Mbali Sikhosana, a young businesswoman from Umlazi, won a container from Coca-Cola to run her pie business

She announced the news on her Facebook page, NUZ Tasty Pies, and shared a photo of her standing outside her new container store where she makes and sells delicious pastries

Coca-Cola's Box2Boss initiative is dedicated to investing in and uplifting the township economy, therefore supporting the country's development agenda

A KZN businesswoman now gets to run her business from a container shop courtesy of Coca-Cola. Image: NUZ Tasty Pies

Source: Facebook

A young businesswoman from Umlazi who runs a pie business was recently awarded a container to run her business from Coca-Cola.

Woman wins container for her kasi pie shop

Mbali Sikhosana announced the amazing news on her Facebook page, NUZ Tasty Pies, featuring a photo of her standing outside her new container store situated at P-section, where she makes and sells delicious pastries.

In a previous Briefly News story, Mbali shared that she started her business because she loves pies and wanted to share the happiness she gets when eating pies.

According to Bizcommunity, Coca-Cola's Box2Boss is dedicated to investing in and uplifting the township economy, supporting the country's development agenda.

It is designed to transform aspirant entrepreneurs into fully-fledged businesspeople who can build businesses, create jobs, and provide a livelihood for themselves and others

SA shows pie shop lady love

Mbali is making great strides as an entrepreneur, and her online friends couldn't be happier for her. Many people responded with congratulatory messages to her post.

Machi Ayotic Ayanda replied:

"Wow, this is extremely awesome and very inspiring. Prepare for the big things. Uzozwa wena."

Nkululeko Cheesington Langa wrote:

"Congratulations ☺️❤️I saw this one coming."

Nonter Omuhler Mthembu said:

"Congratulations sis."

UBUNTU.biz said:

"Congratulations ."

Sandile Hok Makhanya replied:

"Congratulations."

